Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of shooting at Vanderhoof, B.C. RCMP detachment charged with attempted murder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Active shooter targets Vanderhoof RCMP detachment' Active shooter targets Vanderhoof RCMP detachment
WATCH: Just after noon, RCMP responded to reports of a man with a long gun targeting the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment. The public was asked to stay inside and shelter in place.

The man accused of shooting at the Vanderhoof, B.C., RCMP detachment Thursday, triggering an active shooter alert, has been charged with attempted murder.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charge against Paul Nicholas Russell, who was due in court in Vanderhoof Wednesday.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon on Thursday when RCMP say a man fired multiple shots with a rifle from his white pickup truck into the detachment and at parked police vehicles.

Read more: Active shooter in custody, no one hurt in Vanderhoof, B.C.: RCMP

“I am told that bullets from a rifle smashed through exterior windows striking walls, equipment, and flying past work stations where police officers and office staff sat,” said Warren Brown, RCMP North District chief superintendent.

Story continues below advertisement

“(There are) terrible accounts where our employees were deafened by gunfire, could smell burning gun powder, and threw themselves on the ground to avoid being shot.”

Trending Stories

Brown said more than a dozen people were working at the detachment at the time.

“It is remarkable to believe no one was hurt and the suspect was arrested safely. Really the best possible outcome,” he added.

The shooting prompted the RCMP to order B.C.’s first-ever police emergency alert to mobile phones in the area, and prompted a brief chase as Mounties pursued the suspect vehicle.

Read more: Image of possible suspect vehicle released in Surrey, B.C. shooting

RCMP say the suspect rammed a police vehicle before they were able to arrest him just after 1 p.m. No shots were fired during the arrest, according to police.

Police believe the attack was specifically targeted at the RCMP, and that there was no wider threat to the community. Russell remains in police custody.

Mounties have not spoken to a possible motive.

The Vanderhoof RCMP detachment remained closed on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed or captured video of the shooting is urged to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP Shooting tagActive Shooter tagVanderhoof tagVanderhoof Rcmp tagvanderhoof attempted murder tagvanderhoof rcmp shooting tagvanderhoof shooter charged tagvanderhoof shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers