Man accused of shooting at Vanderhoof, B.C. RCMP detachment charged with attempted murder

The man accused of shooting at the Vanderhoof, B.C., RCMP detachment Thursday, triggering an active shooter alert, has been charged with attempted murder.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the charge against Paul Nicholas Russell, who was due in court in Vanderhoof Wednesday.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon on Thursday when RCMP say a man fired multiple shots with a rifle from his white pickup truck into the detachment and at parked police vehicles.

“I am told that bullets from a rifle smashed through exterior windows striking walls, equipment, and flying past work stations where police officers and office staff sat,” said Warren Brown, RCMP North District chief superintendent.

“(There are) terrible accounts where our employees were deafened by gunfire, could smell burning gun powder, and threw themselves on the ground to avoid being shot.”

Brown said more than a dozen people were working at the detachment at the time.

“It is remarkable to believe no one was hurt and the suspect was arrested safely. Really the best possible outcome,” he added.

The shooting prompted the RCMP to order B.C.’s first-ever police emergency alert to mobile phones in the area, and prompted a brief chase as Mounties pursued the suspect vehicle.

RCMP say the suspect rammed a police vehicle before they were able to arrest him just after 1 p.m. No shots were fired during the arrest, according to police.

Police believe the attack was specifically targeted at the RCMP, and that there was no wider threat to the community. Russell remains in police custody.

Mounties have not spoken to a possible motive.

The Vanderhoof RCMP detachment remained closed on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed or captured video of the shooting is urged to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

