Canada

B.C. driving instructor, who faced sex assault allegations, dies of heart attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 3:24 pm
Steve Wallace's driving school that he built with his wife Joan. View image in full screen
Steve Wallace's driving school that he built with his wife Joan. Global News

Steve Wallace, a well-known driving instructor in Greater Victoria, has died of a heart attack in hospital, his wife confirmed Friday.

“With a heavy heart I share with you that my devoted husband of 48 years Steve Wallace passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital after suffering a heart attack. While it has been a difficult period of time in recent months, I am grateful that he had the opportunity to finally experience the relief from the allegations against him not being pursued, and look to better days ahead,” his wife, Joan, said in a statement to the media.

In early October, sexual assault charges were recommended against Wallace, the owner of Wallace Driving School, according to documents shared with Global News by a complainant.

This week, the BC Prosecution Service said no charges will be approved against him.

“After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative agency the Crown Counsel assigned to assess the charges concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed,” it said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor' Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor
Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor – Oct 5, 2021

Read more: No charges approved against Vancouver Island driving school owner

Joan Wallace said in her statement more information will be made available in the near future.

– with files from Kylie Stanton and Gord Macdonald

