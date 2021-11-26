Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 99 new cases as first kids aged 5 to 11 get vaccinated

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 Friday' N.B. to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 Friday
The province of New Brunswick will begin administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 by the end of the week. Tim Roszell has more.

New Brunswick reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and announced that the first five- to 11-year-old children received the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

More than 9,300 appointments have been booked since Tuesday for children aged five to 11, the province said in a release.

To meet the demand, the N.B. government said new clinics for children have been added in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

More than 130 pharmacies will also take part in giving the vaccine. They will begin receiving shipments between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8.

Read more: N.B. health minister doesn’t rule out further COVID-19 restrictions ahead of holiday

In terms of new cases, the province’s Public Health department said the active case total now stands at 787, which includes 55 recoveries.

There are 18 people in intensive care and another 38 in hospital for a total of 56 people hospitalized.

“High numbers of cases are always a concern, but we know, once investigated, the majority of new cases are the result of contact with a previously known case,” said Dr. Jennider Russell, the province’s top doctor, in a release.

So far, 87.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.5 per cent have received their first dose.

Confirmed cases in schools and child-care facilities

A case has been confirmed at the Boys & Girls Club of Saint John After School in Zone 2 (Saint John region), the province announced.

A new case or cases have also been confirmed at the following previously impacted facilities:

  • Origins Natural Learning Centre in Zone 2 (Saint John region)
  • Spring Roots Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)
  • Northend Learning Center and Causerie Amicale Inc., both located in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Since Sept. 7, 90 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission' N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission
N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission – Nov 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
