Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health restricts household gatherings to 10 people

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 1:40 pm
https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/KFLA.jpg?quality=85&strip=all. View image in full screen
https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/KFLA.jpg?quality=85&strip=all. Megan King / CKWS TV

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the KFL&A region in Ontario, has implemented gathering restrictions on private dwellings to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The medical officer of health says a new Section 22 order that limits gatherings in households to 10 people only will take effect Nov. 27 at 12:01 a.m.

Anyone hosting a private gathering must also keep a list of names and contact information for guests, which should be available to KFL&A Public Health upon request within 24 hours.

Read more: What’s driving COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region?

The order also says those hosting gatherings must be able to provide other information to the health unit for the purposes of contact tracing.

Trending Stories
These new restrictions come into place as cases in the region continue to reach record highs, with 234 active cases as of Thursday.

“COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region are rising and we know that nearly half of our cases are acquired in the household setting. Reducing indoor gathering limits in private dwellings is prudent and necessary to prevent illness and the spread of COVID-19,” Oglaza said.

Failure to comply with the order will result in fines of up to $5,000 for every day or part of each day the offence occurs.

Click to play video: 'Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A' Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
