Canada

Kingston police on the lookout for missing teen

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 1:19 pm
Drayton Doucette-Smith has been missing since Nov. 24. View image in full screen
Drayton Doucette-Smith has been missing since Nov. 24. Kingston Police

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Drayton Doucette-Smith was last seen by his father at their Wilston Street home at about noon on Wednesday.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants, a dark ball cap and a face covering.

The teen is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand between his thumb and forefinger.

Read more: Kingston Police say missing teen found

Police say he’s been known to associate with two homeless people nicknamed Rambo and Greenbean.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Const. Renee Johnston of Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6263 or via email at rjohnston@kingstonpolice.ca.

