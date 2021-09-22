Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston Police seek public assistance in search for missing teen

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 7:46 pm
Kingston Police seek public assistance in search for missing teen - image
Kingston Police

Kingston Police are turning to the public for help in their search of a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Doucet was last seen in the 600 block of Portsmouth Avenue in Kingston at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police say he has been known to frequent the area of Rideau Heights in Kingston’s north end.

Read more: 15-year-old boy missing in Squamish after he was last seen going to bed

Doucet is a white male, five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with a heavy build. He has short, wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged hoodie, and black suede Timberland work boots.

Anyone with information on Doucet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also remain anonymous by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain unidentified.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues' Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues
Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagKingston tagMissing tagKingston Police tagMissing Persons tagSearch tagTeen tagSearch For Missing Person tagKingston missing persons tagJordan Doucet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers