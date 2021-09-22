Kingston Police seek public assistance in search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are turning to the public for help in their search of a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Doucet was last seen in the 600 block of Portsmouth Avenue in Kingston at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Police say he has been known to frequent the area of Rideau Heights in Kingston’s north end.

Doucet is a white male, five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds with a heavy build. He has short, wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged hoodie, and black suede Timberland work boots.

Anyone with information on Doucet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243 or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also remain anonymous by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain unidentified.

