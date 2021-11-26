COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 13 cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though the total tally increased by 14, with the discrepancy likely due to data cleanup.

In total, there have been 14,813 cases, including 137 active cases (an increase of four), 14,424 recoveries (an increase of 10) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

Story continues below advertisement

The rate of active cases among those 25 to 39 is now higher than the rate among those 11 and under, who have not previously been able to get vaccinated. There are 39 active cases among those 25 to 39 at a rate of 34.8 cases per 100,000. For those 11 and under, there are 22 active cases at a rate of 34.2 cases per 100,000.

Vaccinations for those aged five to 11 began Friday in the London, Ont., region.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday. Ten were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

On Monday, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the past four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions have come from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not currently reporting any active institutional outbreaks. There are also no active outbreaks associated with any schools or child-care centres.

0:37 Canadians show little consensus on when COVID-19 vaccine mandates should end: poll Canadians show little consensus on when COVID-19 vaccine mandates should end: poll

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Lord Nelson Public School (two cases)

Medway High School (one case)

Mosa Central Public School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (one case)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Victoria Public School (two cases)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

Read more: Londoners invited to Lighting of the Lights for 1st time since 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Kidzone Day Care Centre (one case)

London Brdige: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 264 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

According to the latest vaccination data released Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 15, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 50.51 per cent of all cases (247 of 489) and 50.0 per cent of all hospitalizations (eight of 16).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

Ontario

On Friday, Ontario reported 927 new cases, 467 of which involved unvaccinated individuals, and six deaths.

This marks the first time the case count was above 900 since early September.

According to Friday’s report, 129 cases were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoe Muskoka, 62 in Windsor-Essex, 54 in Peel Region, 53 in Ottawa, and 52 in York Region. Remaining health units reported fewer than 50 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those 12 and older, 86.2 per cent are fully immunized and 89.2 per cent have had at least one dose. Vaccinations opened up to those aged five to 11 this week.

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,275 total cases (24 new cases)

181 active cases (an increase of three)

4,997 resolved cases (an increase of 21)

97 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death, reported Nov. 23, involved a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death Nov. 22 involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County.

Of the 181 active cases in the region, 84 were in Elgin County (including 39 in Aylmer, 21 in Bayham and 20 in St. Thomas) and 97 were in Oxford County (including 37 in Tillsonburg and 32 in Woodstock).



Story continues below advertisement

SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU as of Friday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

As of Nov. 25, 75.0 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 77.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Friday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,516 total cases (an increase of 16)

43 active cases (an increase of 13)

2,404 recoveries (an increase of three)

69 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 43 active cases, 16 were reported in North Perth and six in South Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and there was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Thursday.



HPPH is reporting five outbreaks, three of which involve unidentified workplaces.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves three students at this time.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases, is ongoing.

There are three active outbreaks involving workplaces. No further information was provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:06 COVID-19: U.K. bans flights from South Africa, some neighbouring countries after variant identified COVID-19: U.K. bans flights from South Africa, some neighbouring countries after variant identified

Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,355 total cases (an increase of 12)

45 active cases (an increase of six)

4,234 resolved cases (an increase of five)

76 deaths (an increase of one)

The most recent death involved someone in their 80s who died at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

This is the second death reported this week. The first was reported Nov. 23 and involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital Nov. 20.

Six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Friday.

Read more: Some CERB recipients to get notices they must repay benefit

LPH is reporting one active outbreak at Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

