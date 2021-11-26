Snow squall watch upgraded to warning for London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Ont., and Middlesex County, as well as areas to the north and south along Lake Huron.

A snow squall watch issued Thursday morning was upgraded to a warning a day later, with the national weather agency expecting snow squalls throughout the day Friday and into the evening hours.

The weather agency anticipates 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulation by Saturday morning with up to 25 cm possible “in areas that experience persistent snow squalls.”

Travel conditions will likely be impacted, meteorologists say, with heavy snow and winds reducing visibility and snowfall on roadways and sidewalks making travel difficult.

In London, the forecast as of 7 a.m. was calling for a high of -1 C with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected through the day on Friday. Another 5 cm was expected Friday evening as the temperature falls to -5 C.

A high of 0 C is expected Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning and an overnight low of -2 C. More snow is expected on Sunday, with a high of 2 C, though it’s unclear how much accumulation is anticipated at this time.