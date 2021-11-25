Menu

Snow squalls anticipated to end the workweek in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 25, 2021 10:18 am
A person walks a dog as heavy snow falls in Vancouver, on February 10, 2019. View image in full screen
A person walks a dog as heavy snow falls in Vancouver, on February 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snow squalls are expected to develop overnight Thursday and could potentially bring a dumping of snow to the London, Ont., region Thursday night and Friday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch Thursday morning for London and Middlesex County, as well as areas north and south along Lake Huron.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

According to the weather agency, cold air is set to arrive late Thursday evening, changing rain to snow and potentially leading to the development of snow squalls off of Lake Huron.

Meteorologists say it’s possible that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall in the region before squalls weaken Friday afternoon or evening.

The weather agency said travel could be “hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the forecast for London, Ont., was calling for a high of 6 C on Thursday falling to -1 C overnight and a high of 0 C on Friday.

Roughly 5 cm of snowfall is expected locally Thursday night with another 5 to 10 cm predicted for Friday.

