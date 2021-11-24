Menu

Safety
November 24 2021 7:06pm
01:28

Safety is key while snowmobiling in Manitoba: Snoman

Snowmobilers of Manitoba is reminding riders to be safe this winter, as trails begin opening up across the province. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has more.

