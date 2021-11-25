Gordon Lightfoot given key to the city by Toronto Mayor John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory has awarded Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot a key to the city.
Tory gave Lightfoot the key Thursday evening at Massey Hall, where he performed at the venue’s reopening following years of renovations.
A City of Toronto news release noted Lightfoot was also the last to perform on the stage at Massey Hall before it closed for renovations in 2018.
“Gordon Lightfoot is a legend in Toronto and around the country,” Tory said in the statement.
“He has been a long-time resident who has contributed greatly to our city’s lively music and culture scene … I want to thank Gordon for being such an upstanding citizen — the key to the city is our way of recognizing him and all of his incredible accomplishments.”
The key is the highest honour that the City can give to a person or group.
Tory also proclaimed Nov. 25 Gordon Lightfoot Day in Toronto.
Comments