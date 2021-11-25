Menu

Entertainment

Gordon Lightfoot given key to the city by Toronto Mayor John Tory

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 10:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Massey Hall in Toronto reopens after massive renovation and restoration' Massey Hall in Toronto reopens after massive renovation and restoration
WATCH ABOVE: Massey Hall in Toronto reopens after massive renovation and restoration

Toronto Mayor John Tory has awarded Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot a key to the city.

Tory gave Lightfoot the key Thursday evening at Massey Hall, where he performed at the venue’s reopening following years of renovations.

A City of Toronto news release noted Lightfoot was also the last to perform on the stage at Massey Hall before it closed for renovations in 2018.

Read more: Musician Robbie Robertson given key to the city by Toronto Mayor John Tory

“Gordon Lightfoot is a legend in Toronto and around the country,” Tory said in the statement.

“He has been a long-time resident who has contributed greatly to our city’s lively music and culture scene … I want to thank Gordon for being such an upstanding citizen — the key to the city is our way of recognizing him and all of his incredible accomplishments.”

The key is the highest honour that the City can give to a person or group.

Tory also proclaimed Nov. 25 Gordon Lightfoot Day in Toronto.

