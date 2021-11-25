Menu

Crime

Teen rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 8:01 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in the area of the stabbing. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in the area of the stabbing. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A teenager was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:15 p.m.

Toronto police said officers located a young male victim with serious injuries and added that he was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the teenaged victim to a trauma centre.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

