Teen rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:15 p.m.

Toronto police said officers located a young male victim with serious injuries and added that he was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the teenaged victim to a trauma centre.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital