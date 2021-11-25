Teen rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A teenager was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:15 p.m.
Toronto police said officers located a young male victim with serious injuries and added that he was taken to hospital via an emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the teenaged victim to a trauma centre.
Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
