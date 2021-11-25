Kelowna’s outdoor ice rink to reopen without COVID-19 booking restrictions

Kelowna’s outdoor ice rink is just days away from opening.

Stuart Park ice rink is scheduled to open at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, weather permitting. The rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., until late February.

Steve Fagan, Kelowna’s supervisor for arenas and stadiums said rink usage is returning to a casual-use, drop-in model, which was abandoned last year when COVID-19 restrictions were in play.

A still-image live cam is set up at the rink so residents can check ice and crowd conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head down to the rink. The live cam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can view the evening ice-making process ahead of opening day.

Skates will be available to rent on-site daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., throughout the skating season, except for Dec. 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day.

All attendees are asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

“We encourage anyone coming down to the rink to check the live cam in advance to help avoid crowding,” Fagan said.

“It’s important that the community works together and is considerate of one another as crowding can lead to further restrictions or closures in a pandemic environment.”

