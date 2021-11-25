Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Quebec economic update includes direct payments to offset inflation as deficit drops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 3:07 pm
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presents an economic update, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presents an economic update, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A year after posting a record deficit, the Quebec government tabled an economic update Thursday that contains a smaller-than-expected deficit thanks to a spike in economic growth.

Finance minister Eric Girard says the province’s deficit for the current fiscal year is now forecast at $6.8 billion, down from the $8.3 billion that had been projected — and less than half the $15-billion deficit reported last year.

Read more: Parents worried about putting food on the table as inflation soars: Ipsos poll

He says Quebec will return to a balanced budget in 2027-28.

The province’s debt-to-GDP ratio is 44.3 per cent, down five percentage points from last year’s projections, amid economic growth of 6.5 per cent.

Read more: Supply chain woes have Canadian factories shifting to in-house production

Story continues below advertisement

The economic update, which comes less than a year before the next provincial election, also includes one-time payments to help seniors and people with lower incomes deal with the rising cost of goods.

Trending Stories

Quebec will also expand a refundable tax credit for people who send their children to non-subsidized daycares as part of an effort to deal with the long waiting lists for spaces in its public daycare system.

The province plans to spend $3 billion over five years to retrain 170,000 workers as it looks to deal with a shortage of labour.

Click to play video: 'Labour shortage forcing Quebec retailers to cut shopping hours' Labour shortage forcing Quebec retailers to cut shopping hours
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec economy tagQuebec Budget tagEric Girard tagQuebec labour shortage tagQuebec Economic Update tagQuebec Deficit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers