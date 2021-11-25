Menu

Canada

Doug Ford to hold housing affordability summit with Ontario city mayors next month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Rural Boom: Why millennials are flocking to small town Canada' Rural Boom: Why millennials are flocking to small town Canada
WATCH ABOVE: The twin crises of the pandemic and housing affordability are creating a seismic shift across the country. As millennials look to put down roots and start families, they’re saying goodbye to Canada’s big cities and settling in small towns.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is inviting municipal leaders to a summit on housing affordability.

The meeting with Ford, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark and the mayors and regional chairs of big cities is set for Dec. 16.

Ford says his goal for the summit is to work on solutions to address the “crisis” of housing affordability so more families can become homeowners.

Read more: Canada’s housing prices set to rise again, 1st-time buyers ignore central bank warning

Clark is also set to hold a session on housing affordability with rural municipalities in January.

The latest plans from the Progressive Conservative government come after an earlier announcement of a housing affordability task force that will also look into the issue.

Ontario Real Estate Association CEO Tim Hudak says the summit is a good step toward greater collaboration on the issue and called for zoning bylaws to change to allow for more family-friendly housing.

Click to play video: 'How the pandemic sparked rise in sight unseen home-buying' How the pandemic sparked rise in sight unseen home-buying
How the pandemic sparked rise in sight unseen home-buying – Oct 2, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
