Regina man charged with dangerous driving causing death after fatal August crash

Regina Police say a 27-year-old Regina man faces charges that stem from a motor vehicle collision back in August that has led to the death of a 48-year-old man.

On Aug. 2, 2021, at 9:50 p.m., police say a stolen vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Dewdney Ave and Elphinstone Street.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot. Police said the two injured people in the car that was hit were taken to hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police later identified Jeremy Ryan Lee Favel as the suspect and issued a warrant for him. He was arrested on Nov. 12 for unrelated matters.

Favel faces several charges including failure to stop after an accident, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property worth over $5,000.

Favel was originally charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, but after the man in critical condition died on Nov. 21, that charge has been changed to dangerous driving causing death.

Police say Favel is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on Friday.

