Canada

House to vote today on return to hybrid Parliament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 2:05 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Question period at the House of Commons

Members of Parliament will vote today on whether they can attend the House of Commons virtually, or must be there in person.

Members returned to the chamber this week after a months-long hiatus following the September federal election and COVID-19 pandemic, when Parliament operated in a hybrid model.

The Liberal government believes MPs should continue to have the option to appear for votes and debates via videoconference.

Read more: Tories to oppose hybrid parliament proposal, say it weakens government scrutiny

They need the support of at least one opposition party to pass the motion in the minority Parliament, and have secured the support of the federal New Democrats.

Conservatives oppose any return to a hybrid model and say the Liberals have used it as a way to duck accountability because not enough ministers showed up in the House.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parties spar over economy, COVID-19 mandates in first post-election question period' Parties spar over economy, COVID-19 mandates in first post-election question period
Parties spar over economy, COVID-19 mandates in first post-election question period

Tories say MPs knew they were campaigning for a job that requires travelling to Ottawa, while Liberals say it’s a problem that Conservatives refuse to say how many of their 119 MPs are double vaccinated.

A motion passed on Thursday to limit debate on the issue, and a vote is expected to happen in the evening.

If passed, hybrid Parliament would begin Friday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
