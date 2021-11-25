Menu

Hazardous driving conditions forecast for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 1:50 pm
Weather and road conditions at Paulson Summit on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at Paulson Summit on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Drive BC

Environment Canada is warning motorists that Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is about to get hammered by snowfall.

Between 30 to 40 centimetres is expected to fall on that span of Highway 3 between Thursday and Friday.

“A strong weather system will bring a long-duration winter storm to parts of the Kootenays,” according to the national weather agency.

“Heavy snow will bring hazardous winter conditions along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The heavy snow will ease Friday afternoon. The total snowfall accumulation for this event is expected to reach up to 35 cm along some sections of Highway 3 by Friday afternoon.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

