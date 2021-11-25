Menu

Politics

Hamilton names new general manager of healthy, safe communities

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 25, 2021 12:35 pm
Angela Burden has been named Hamilton's new general manager of healthy and safe communities. View image in full screen
Angela Burden has been named Hamilton's new general manager of healthy and safe communities.

Hamilton has appointed a new general manager of healthy and safe communities.

Angela Burden will begin her new role on Jan. 10, 2022.

The city says Burden’s experience includes seven years with the Mississauga Halton LHIN/Ontario Health Central Region, most recently as vice president of home and community care and home and community support services.

Read more: Hamilton’s emergency operations centre director takes new job with city of Toronto

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the Ontario Health COVID-19 congregate setting emergency response for Mississauga Halton.

Trending Stories

“Angela is a highly qualified and regarded public servant with extensive experience spanning health, home and community care, and children’s mental health,” says City Manager Janette Smith. “She will be a big asset and I look forward to what we can accomplish together for this community.”

Hamilton’s healthy and safe communities department oversees public health and Ontario Works, children’s services and neighbourhood development, housing, recreation, fire and paramedic services.

