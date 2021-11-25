Lack of consultation over Ville-Émard condo project leaves residents up in arms

Send this page to someone via email

In less than two weeks, century-old trees were cut down and concrete foundations were poured for a future condo project in the Ville-Émard neighbourhood.

A two-storey condo complex is in the process of being built on Holy Cross street in the Sud-Ouest borough of Montreal.

“We had absolutely no idea what was going to happen,” said Marry White-Kaba.

Residents describe the building sprouting out of the ground without knowledge or warning from city or borough officials.

“I feel cheated,” resident Christine Aris said.

White-Kaba is the leading force behind the growing opposition to the project, launching a petition that has already garnered more than 100 signatures calling for a halt to the development.

“Without being informed or consulted suddenly you find yourself with a wall storeys high in front of your nose,” White-Kaba said.

White-Kaba says the future condo will block the sun and natural light from entering her home.

She and other residents in the vicinity have concerns about privacy with the condo being so close and rising above surrounding buildings.

The value of their property is also something they claim is being heavily affected by this new modern building.

“It’s like a shock. This was the most amazing green collection filled with blue jays, cardinals and other birds,” Aris said of trees in the area. She lives across the street from the plot of land where the project is being built.

The land was formerly was used as a backyard, with trees and gardens and was sold separately to a private developer.

“I can’t believe this is happening. It’s criminal – criminal for the quality of life and the animals,” Aris said.

Charles Breton who lives beside the build says in Vancouver where he used to live, contractors have to display photos of what the project will look like weeks ahead of time, something he wishes was enforced in Montreal.

Breton says he has no issue with the developer – who is just doing his job – but thinks the city needs to do a better job working with residents.

“The city gave them permission I don’t fault them for doing it but I’m mostly angry with the city because there was nothing in place to inform us of what was going to happen,” Bretton said.

“I think the neighbourhood should be informed much more in advance.”

Global News reached out to the city for comment on multiple occasions but did not receive a response.

According to residents who have spoken with borough officials the city claims all of the proper channels were respected.

“I realize that the city needs revenue and it gets this from new builds,” said Stanely Lecker, one of the signatories of the petition. “But we have to be consulted. They’re supposed to be the politicians for their citizens but that’s not the case here.”

The residents hope the petition will force the borough and city to reconsider how future developments are built, taking into consideration the surrounding community.

Marry White-Kaba wants to go further.

Despite the building being a fait accompli she and others are determined to have the project halted.

“Buildings bigger than this have been dismantled,” White -Kaba said.