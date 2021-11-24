Comedian Russell Peters set to take the stage at Calgary charity event

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is bringing the laughs to Calgary on Saturday in support of the Owen Hart Foundation.

Calgarian Owen Hart fell eight storeys to his death at a wrestling event in 1999, according to the foundation. Established in his memory, the Owen Hart Foundation says it serves the Calgary community through food drives and backpack giveaways along with other causes.

“It’s exciting just to be a part of anything to do with the Hart family, with their foundation, their legacy,” Peters told Global News on Wednesday from Las Vegas.

“We lost Owen Hart from a terrible mishap in the wrestling world, and we want to make sure his legacy lives on and people don’t forget who he was and what the Hart family meant to all of Canada — never mind the whole world, but to Canada specifically, the Hart family is one of our royal families.”

Peters’ set will delve into comedy in the social media age.

“My theory is the people that want to cancel you were never going to buy a ticket to see you, so I’m not going to appease them, and the people that do buy a ticket to come see me are there because they want to see what I do,” he explained.

“If I alienate the people that are there as fans and try to appease these people that never cared about me in the first place, I ought to be standing on stage by myself at some point, so I’m going to stick true to what I do and who I am, and there are no apologies.”

View image in full screen Comedian Russell Peters talks to Global News Calgary from Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Global News

Peters will be performing his Act Your Age tour at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

“I’ll probably throw in a local reference here or there,” he said.

“I’m excited to run this act in front of a bunch of Canadians in Canada and not even in my hometown… Well shoot, if I’m excited, I hope you’re excited.”