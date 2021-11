Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and one has critical injuries after a crash in Calgary on Wednesday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to Macleod Trail near the Lake Fraser Gate S.E. turnoff at around 5:20 p.m.

Police tweeted that one person is in custody.

We can now confirm two people have died and a third is in critical condition following a serious collision on Macleod Trail. One person in custody. Further details will be shared once a preliminary investigation is complete. Closures will remain in effect throughout the night. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 25, 2021

YYC Transportation said northbound Macleod Trail is shut down between Anderson Road and Canyon Meadows Drive.