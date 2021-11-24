Regina ‘Baby Bin’ looks to provide supplies for less fortunate families

Send this page to someone via email

Whitetail studio in Regina, Sask., has created a new way for people to support their community using what they call a “Baby Bin.”

The concept is the same as a community pantry or little library except they are looking for items for newborns. They are accepting diapers, wipes and unopened formula.

Read more: Saskatoon family creates food box to feed hungry people in Forest Grove

This initiative came from the success the community had with the community pantry.

“We were really inspired,” said photographer Melissa Hamilton. “We saw a gap and thought maybe there is something small we can do to help fill that gap.”

1:43 Little library unveiled in Kelowna neighbourhood Little library unveiled in Kelowna neighbourhood – Jul 2, 2021

The initial idea was born about a month ago. After designing the box, gathering the materials, they were finally able to put it together Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s only been live for 24 hours,” Thom Hamilton, owner of Whitetail Studios said.

The bin is self-serve. People can drop off or pick up items as they please.

“The bin will be out there, it will be open. As long as there are members of the community donating there will be items there for people to come across,” said Thom.

Anyone with a larger donation that may not fit the bin can contact Whitetail Studios and arrange a drop off time.