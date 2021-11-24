Menu

Sports

Riders’ Leonard named one of CFL’s top performers for November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 6:48 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders' A.C. Leonard, right, brings down Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey in Calgary on Oct. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' A.C. Leonard, right, brings down Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey in Calgary on Oct. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

Defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, receiver Lucky Whitehead and kicker Boris Bede were named the CFL‘s top performers for November on Wednesday.

Leonard had four sacks, 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble in three games with Saskatchewan (9-5). The Roughriders won two of them to finish second in the West Division standings as Leonard registered a career-high 11 sacks, 44 tackles and his first-career interception.

Read more: Ending the season in style, Hamilton Tiger-Cats rough up Saskatchewan

Whitehead had 22 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown in the B.C. Lions’ final three games. He established career highs in receptions (60), receiving yards (932) and touchdowns (four).

Bede made all eight field goals he tried in three games with the Toronto Argonauts (9-5), who finished atop the East Division standings. Bede made 28-of-33 field goals overall while averaging 44.2 yards per punt and 67.4 yards on kickoffs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFL tagSaskatoon Sports tagFootball tagRegina Sports tagRoughriders tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagA.C. Leonard tag

