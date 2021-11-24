Victims zip-tied during overnight home invasion in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Ajax have been charged after an overnight home invasion in Mississauga earlier this week that involved the victims being zip-tied, Peel Regional Police say.

In a statement issued Wednesday, police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Confederation Parkway and Rathburn Road.

According to police, “several suspects” entered a home armed with firearms.

Police allege the victims’ hands were zip-tied and duct-taped and one victim was assaulted. No serious injuries were reported.

The victims’ cellphones and laptops were stolen, as were two vehicles, police said.

Peel police said they worked with the Toronto Police Service to arrest the suspects in the Toronto area. The stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Mark-Anthony De Silva and Trevee Raympre, both 25 years old, were charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm, wearing a disguise, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

