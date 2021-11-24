Carmichael Outreach receives nearly $25K in donations following weekend robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Carmichael Outreach in Regina is sharing some positive news after reporting a robbery over the weekend.

The Regina Police Service is investigating the robbery. Reported stolen items include a safe, a few laptops, and cash and cheque donations.

Carmichael Outreach development co-ordinator Aurora Marinari said the organization was told Tuesday morning that Graham’s Tire was planning on donating $10,000.

A staff member from Carmichael Outreach ended up getting his tires changed at the location.

“He had no idea about the donation. So he was talking with the gentleman working on the car about working at Carmichael,” Marinari said.

Story continues below advertisement

It was then, Marinari said, that the owner of Graham’s Tire overheard the conversation and went to retrieve the cheque from his office to give to the employee.

“It was just nice considering Monday is when we all found out about the robbery. So Tuesday, finding out that we’re getting the $10,000 donation was really wonderful,” Marinari said.

She added that the donation almost covers the cost of the food security program for the month. A total of 200 to 300 meals a month are prepared for the program and are then hand-delivered to clients.

“It’s really wonderful in that sense that it basically means for another month, we know that we can afford to feed everyone in the community each day,” Marinari said.

Marinari thanked Graham’s Tire for its generosity and added it’s wonderful to see the outpouring of support from other community members.

“It really just highlights just what it is to be in Regina and in Saskatchewan, how community really matters to us here,” Marinari said.

On Wednesday, Carmichael Outreach also found out an anonymous donor was putting forward another $14,000 through the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation.

She said that donation will cover the cost of the laptops and the stolen safe as well as some of the items that were in the safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Local radio station Play92 also announced it would be camping out at Victoria Square Mall starting Friday until $10,000 is raised.

Marinari said while it’s nice to highlight big donations that come in, it’s also important to remember the smaller donations that add up.

“All day long we’re getting email notifications telling us that people are making donations, $50, $100 donations — you know, those add up so fast,” Marinari said.

Marinari explained that as a non-profit charity, Carmichael Outreach relies on donations as well as corporate and government grants.

“So when someone comes in and robs us, they’re essentially robbing from their own community. They’re robbing opportunities and services and programs from people who rely on Carmichael Outreach,” Marinari said.

Carmichael Outreach CEO Bettyann Cox told Global News on Tuesday that they know the alarm code was used to access the building but she was not prepared to say who it was and that police were investigating.

Donations can be made through Carmichael Outreach’s website.

— with files from Kimberley Fowler

Advertisement