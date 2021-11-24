SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

More COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children in Ontario as health units prep for child-friendly clinics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 3:19 pm
Ontario's online booking system criticized for shortcomings on 1st day of 5-11 vaccine bookings
WATCH ABOVE: On the first morning parents were able to book children aged 5-11 for their COVID-19 vaccines, some parents were coming up against issues finding appointments. Ontario’s health minister was also facing criticism for the online booking portal’s inability to deal with families with multiple children. Matthew Bingley has more.

TORONTO — Ontario says 93,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked for kids between the ages of five and 11 as of Wednesday morning.

The figure covers the provincial booking system and doesn’t include other bookings made through local public health units, pharmacies and primary care offices offering the shots.

The province opened bookings for kids in that age group on Tuesday morning.

Ten children who are patients with SickKids hospital in Toronto became the first in the province to receive the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech doses on Tuesday afternoon.

Kid-friendly clinics are scheduled to start in earnest on Thursday, though a few began Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Southwestern Public Health advertised a “limited batch” of shots being offered at a Tillonsburg, Ont., clinic and a handful of clinics in Toronto were also administering the vaccines to young kids.

Toronto’s vaccine rollout for young children is scheduled to pick on Thursday, with some clinics at schools, doctors offices and in local communities.

Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy says city-run clinics will feature selfie stations, stickers and colouring.

Other health units plan to follow with their first kid-focused clinics on Friday and more over the weekend.

Ontario reported 591 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

There were 137 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 84 patients on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, there were seven patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario intensive care units.

COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario
© 2021 The Canadian Press
