Crime

Portage la Prairie man killed after driver blows through stop sign, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 2:27 pm
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP

A 74-year-old Portage la Prairie man is dead and a dump truck driver from Oak Lake is facing criminal negligence charges after a crash Tuesday morning in the Portage la Prairie municipality.

Manitoba RCMP said they found the man dead around 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of Road 68 North and Road 38 West.

Police said the 74-year-old was driving a southbound pickup truck through the intersection, when the dump truck, headed west, failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the crash. The pickup rolled and landed on its roof in a nearby ditch.

The driver of the dump truck, 50, was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Police said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and that seatbelts were in use by both drivers.

RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

