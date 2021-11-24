Portage la Prairie man killed after driver blows through stop sign, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 74-year-old Portage la Prairie man is dead and a dump truck driver from Oak Lake is facing criminal negligence charges after a crash Tuesday morning in the Portage la Prairie municipality.

Manitoba RCMP said they found the man dead around 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of Road 68 North and Road 38 West.

Police said the 74-year-old was driving a southbound pickup truck through the intersection, when the dump truck, headed west, failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the crash. The pickup rolled and landed on its roof in a nearby ditch.

The driver of the dump truck, 50, was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Police said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and that seatbelts were in use by both drivers.

RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

