Inquest into death of immigration detainee at Peterborough Regional Health Centre postponed

A coroner’s inquest into the death of an immigration detainee who died while in hospital in Peterborough, Ont., in 2015 has been postponed.

The inquest into the death of Abdurahman Hassan was scheduled to begin on Nov. 29.

However, on Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Coroner said the inquest — to be conducted via video conference — will now begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 and continue to Friday, Dec. 17.

Following the holiday break, the inquest will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 and continue until Friday, Jan. 14.

Up to 20 witnesses are expected to testify during the inquest.

Hassan, 39, died in a hospital room at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on June 11, 2015, after being transferred from the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit released details of Hassan’s death in July 2016, noting the man had been held for deportation to Somalia for over three years. The SIU said on the night of Hassan’s death, 10 people at PRHC were trying to control him, including OPP officers who held his head down to stop him from spitting and biting.

Members of the public who wish to view the inquest proceedings can do so live on YouTube.