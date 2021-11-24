Menu

Crime

Inquest into death of immigration detainee at Peterborough Regional Health Centre postponed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 2:32 pm
A coroner's inquest has been ordered in the 2015 death of an inmate who died while at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. View image in full screen
A coroner's inquest has been ordered in the 2015 death of an inmate who died while at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Peterborough Regional Health Centre

coroner’s inquest into the death of an immigration detainee who died while in hospital in Peterborough, Ont., in 2015 has been postponed.

The inquest into the death of Abdurahman Hassan was scheduled to begin on Nov. 29.

Read more: Inquest ordered into death of immigration detainee at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in 2015

However, on Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Coroner said the inquest — to be conducted via video conference — will now begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 and continue to Friday, Dec. 17.

Following the holiday break, the inquest will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 and continue until Friday, Jan. 14.

Up to 20 witnesses are expected to testify during the inquest.

Hassan, 39, died in a hospital room at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on June 11, 2015, after being transferred from the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.

Read more: Ontario’s top pathologist to review death of Soleiman Faqiri at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit released details of Hassan’s death in July 2016, noting the man had been held for deportation to Somalia for over three years. The SIU said on the night of Hassan’s death, 10 people at PRHC were trying to control him, including OPP officers who held his head down to stop him from spitting and biting.

Members of the public who wish to view the inquest proceedings can do so live on YouTube.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Family of Soleiman Faqiri speaks out following Chief Pathologist’s report' Global News Morning Peterborough: Family of Soleiman Faqiri speaks out following Chief Pathologist’s report
