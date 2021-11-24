Workplace fatality reported at Saint John AIM recycling facility

Send this page to someone via email

WorkSafe NB says there was a workplace fatality at the AIM Recycling Atlantic facility in Saint John, N.B.

“Sadly we can confirm that there was a workplace fatality at the AIM facility. As this is an active investigation we cannot provide any additional details,” said WorkSafe spokesperson Laragh Dooley in an email.

Global News has reached out to AIM for comment.

In a release, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said officers responded to an “industrial incident” on the west side of Saint John on Wednesday morning around 9:16 a.m.

It said a male was injured during an industrial accident and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hennessey said the major crime unit is working with WorkSafe to investigate the incident.

AIM Recycling Atlantic, formerly known as American Iron and Metal, sits on federal land at Port Saint John and is regulated by the provincial government.

In the past, the Saint John AIM facility has been controversial among residents due to its semi-regular explosions and the loud noises it produces.

Last year, the facility was briefly shut down for a provincial investigation after there were two blasts in the span of a week.

When it reopened, the environment minister told Global News that they feel good about allowing operations to resume.