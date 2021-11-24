Inmate death at Warkworth Institution to be reviewed: Correctional Service of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Correctional Service of Canada is investigating the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution on Sunday.

According to the CSC, Christopher Anderson, 71, was an inmate at the medium-sized federal prison who died of “apparent natural causes.” The prison is located about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Anderson had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on July 17, 2015, for sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, kidnapping, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances,” said Mike Shrider, CSC’s regional communications manager.

“CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”