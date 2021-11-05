COVID-19: Proof of vaccination to be required for visitors to Canada’s correctional facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Nov. 15, visitors will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to entering a Correctional Service of Canada building.

If someone is unable to be vaccinated, they must present proof of an exemption and a negative COVID test before entering the facility.

“To allow for a transition period, from November 15 to January 24, visitors who are not fully vaccinated can show proof of having received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test result,” says the CSC in a press release.

“This allows visitors to receive their second dose within this timeframe.”

This new vaccine requirement does not apply to children under the age of 12 and emergency personnel entering on an urgent basis.

“Connecting with visitors continues to be a key part of an offender’s successful rehabilitation,” says the CSC.

“Given that federal inmates live in congregate living environments, these additional measures will help ensure that our institutions are kept as safe as possible.”

Additional health and safety measures such as sanitizing stations, masking and COVID-19 screening processes will still remain in place.

