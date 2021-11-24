Hazardous winter conditions forecast for Trans-Canada Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Hazardous conditions are in the forecast for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada said snow is expected in a long-duration winter storm in parts of the Columbias between Wednesday and Friday.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow can be expected by Thursday night, according to the national weather agency forecast. An additional 10 centimetres can be expected on Friday, possibly bringing totals reaching 40 centimetres.

Motorists are warned to be careful with the road conditions potentially turning dangerous in the days to come.

B.C. highways have been devastated by recent floods and some are not expected to get back up to driving standards for months.

PLEASE SHARE – We've streamlined @DriveBC travel information on our advisory page to help you with a quick look at the status of #BCStorm impacted highways.https://t.co/tpmJKNC27l

For up to date info, check @DriveBC Photo taken Nov. 17th on #BCHwy7 at Seabird pic.twitter.com/DNld5p1HNT — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 23, 2021

The most noticeable hit to the province’s network is on the Coquihalla Highway. Highway 5 remains closed from Hope to Merritt and it likely will remain that way for some time. An aerial assessment has now been completed and the Ministry of Transportation said repairs are going to take months.

The highway between Spences Bridge and Boston Bar remains closed. Temporary repairs are underway and it is expected to be weeks before that area can open.

Highway 8, from Merritt to Spences Bridge, is closed and still undergoing an assessment.