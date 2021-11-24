Menu

Hazardous winter conditions forecast for Trans-Canada Highway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 11:00 am
Rogers Pass Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 kilometres east of Revelstoke, looking east, Nov. 24, 2021.
Rogers Pass Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 kilometres east of Revelstoke, looking east, Nov. 24, 2021. Courtesy: Drive BC

Hazardous conditions are in the forecast for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada said snow is expected in a long-duration winter storm in parts of the Columbias between Wednesday and Friday.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow can be expected by Thursday night, according to the national weather agency forecast. An additional 10 centimetres can be expected on Friday, possibly bringing totals reaching 40 centimetres.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Motorists are warned to be careful with the road conditions potentially turning dangerous in the days to come.

B.C. highways have been devastated by recent floods and some are not expected to get back up to driving standards for months.

The most noticeable hit to the province’s network is on the Coquihalla Highway. Highway 5 remains closed from Hope to Merritt and it likely will remain that way for some time. An aerial assessment has now been completed and the Ministry of Transportation said repairs are going to take months.

The highway between Spences Bridge and Boston Bar remains closed. Temporary repairs are underway and it is expected to be weeks before that area can open.

Highway 8, from Merritt to Spences Bridge, is closed and still undergoing an assessment.

