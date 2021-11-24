Etobicoke elementary school closes after COVID outbreak declared

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health says it has closed a school in the city’s west end due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The local public health unit said students and staff at École élémentaire Micheline-Saint-Cyr on Forty First Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, in south Etobicoke will be closed to in-person learning starting Wednesday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” Toronto Public Health said.

Toronto Public Health said it has notified close contacts and have asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

A return to school date was not released but TPH said it would work with the school to determine when in-person learning can resume.

1/4: Due to an ongoing #COVID19 investigation, TPH is recommending that students at École élémentaire Micheline -Saint-Cyr be temporarily dismissed from in-person school + activities starting November 24, 2021. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 23, 2021