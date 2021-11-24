SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Etobicoke elementary school closes after COVID outbreak declared

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 6:37 am
A photo of École élémentaire Micheline-Saint-Cyr in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
A photo of École élémentaire Micheline-Saint-Cyr in Etobicoke. Google Streetview

Toronto Public Health says it has closed a school in the city’s west end due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The local public health unit said students and staff at École élémentaire Micheline-Saint-Cyr on Forty First Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, in south Etobicoke will be closed to in-person learning starting Wednesday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” Toronto Public Health said.

Read more: Toronto school moving to remote learning as COVID-19 cases investigated

Toronto Public Health said it has notified close contacts and have asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus.

A return to school date was not released but TPH said it would work with the school to determine when in-person learning can resume.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, TPH said a COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared at Danilack Middle School in North York and Military Trail Public School in Scarborough. However, both school

 

