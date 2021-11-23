TransLink to accept contactless debit card fare payments

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink users will soon be able to tap their debit cards to pay for their fare.

By the end of 2022, riders will be able to use their contactless Interac debit cards at fare gates and on board buses.

“This puts TransLink on pace to be the first transit agency in Canada to fully integrate Interac Debit contactless payments across a regional transit system,” TransLink said in a statement.

More than 5,000 Compass readers will be upgraded to accommodate the change.

TransLink users can currently use their Compass Card, credit card, or smartphone to pay for their ride.

TransLink says offering different payment methods will encourage casual transit riders and tourists to use public transit.

Earlier this month, TransLink offered prizes for some transit users.

Customers will be able to enter the Tap In to Win sweepstakes each time they tap in with a registered Compass Card.