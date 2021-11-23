Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

TransLink to accept contactless debit card fare payments

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan' More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan
WATCH: Some big changes could be on the way for transit in Metro Vancouver. TransLink's 30-year plan includes a lot more rapid transit and bike lanes. Our Ted Chernecki dug into the report and also found plans for a faster way to get to Seattle and even Pemberton – Oct 12, 2021

TransLink users will soon be able to tap their debit cards to pay for their fare.

By the end of 2022, riders will be able to use their contactless Interac debit cards at fare gates and on board buses.

Click to play video: 'TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic' TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic
TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic – Aug 10, 2021

“This puts TransLink on pace to be the first transit agency in Canada to fully integrate Interac Debit contactless payments across a regional transit system,” TransLink said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 5,000 Compass readers will be upgraded to accommodate the change.

Read more: TransLink launches sweepstakes for riders who tap in using registered Compass Cards

TransLink users can currently use their Compass Card, credit card, or smartphone to pay for their ride.

TransLink says offering different payment methods will encourage casual transit riders and tourists to use public transit.

Earlier this month, TransLink offered prizes for some transit users.

Customers will be able to enter the Tap In to Win sweepstakes each time they tap in with a registered Compass Card.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Metro Vancouver tagTransLink tagMetro Vancouver transit tagMetro Vancouver transit fares tagTransLink Interac payment tagTransLink payment methods tagTransLink payments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers