Health

British Columbia to reveal details of COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 2:06 pm
BC Health Minister Adrian Dix lays out the next phase of the province's immunization campaign now that Canada has its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children.

B.C. health officials are set to unveil details on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for five to 11-year-olds on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem of Vancouver Coastal Health will share the information in a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The press conference will be carried live on the Global BC Facebook page, BC1 and the Global BC website.

Read more: COVID-19: Feds promise to clear British Columbians’ fines for travelling without PCR test

The modified Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved by Health Canada for children arrived in Canada earlier this week. The approval came following a month-long review of safety and efficacy data from the pharmaceutical giants.

The vaccines are now being distributed to the provinces with doses expected to start arriving in B.C. on Wednesday.

Dix told reporters on Monday vaccinations would start in B.C. next week. The province must enter all of the vaccine vials arriving into a provincial database and then distribute them to other parts of B.C.

He has previously said community clinics as primary locations for immunizations.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario

Henry is expected to provide addition details about the efficacy of the vaccine in order to help parents make a decision about allowing their children to get the shot.

Families who have already registered for their kids for the  vaccine will be notified through the provincial booking system when they can book an appointment.

Dix says around 90,000 of the province’s eligible 350,000 children have been registered to date.

Parents can register their kids on the B.C. government website, by calling 1-833-838-2323 or by visiting a BC Service centre.

