Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Amanda Knox case: Man who killed Meredith Kercher released from prison

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 23, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Amanda Knox breaks down as she relives murder trial in Italy' Amanda Knox breaks down as she relives murder trial in Italy
WATCH: Amanda Knox breaks down as she relives murder trial in Italy – Jun 15, 2019

The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher was freed Tuesday after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence, his lawyer said.

Attorney Fabrizio Ballarini said Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and he was freed on Tuesday. He will continue to work in the library at the Viterbo-based Center for Criminology Studies, Ballarini said in an email.

Guede had already been granted permission to leave prison during the day to work at the center while he served his sentence for the 2007 murder of 21-year-old Kercher.

The case in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Kercher’s American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘I am not a monster’: Amanda Knox speaks in Italy for first time since murder trial

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Kercher.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Amanda Knox tagMeredith Kercher tagamanda knox boyfriend tagMeredith Kercher murder tagamanda knox italy tagamanda knox killing tagamanda knox meredith kercher tagkercher murder tagrudy guede tagrudy guede conviction tagrudy guede freed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers