Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TC Energy seeks to recoup costs from U.S. for cancelled Keystone XL pipeline expansion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 1:17 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. Alex Panetta, The Canadian Press

Pipeline giant TC Energy is formally seeking compensation from the U.S. government for the cancellation of the cross-border Keystone XL expansion project.

The Calgary-based company has officially filed a request for arbitration in its bid for “economic damages” resulting from President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the project.

Cancelling the presidential permit issued by predecessor Donald Trump was one of Biden’s first decisions when he took office in January.

Read more: Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL pipeline as ‘calculated decision’

The decision effectively marked the end of a 13-year, on-again, off-again dispute that bedevilled three American presidents and two Canadian prime ministers.

In the process, Keystone XL became an enduring symbol for environmental activists determined to prevent what they considered a dangerous and damaging expansion of Alberta’s oilsands.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What happens to Alberta’s $1.3B investment into Keystone XL?' What happens to Alberta’s $1.3B investment into Keystone XL?
What happens to Alberta’s $1.3B investment into Keystone XL? – Jun 10, 2021

The company officially abandoned all hope for the expansion in June, and shortly afterward filed notice of its intent to seek compensation under the now-defunct North American Free Trade Agreement.

Read more: Keystone XL pipeline is officially dead. What does this mean for Canada?

Its replacement, the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, allows companies to file legacy claims for lost investment under the terms of the previous deal.

“As a public company, TC Energy has a responsibility to our shareholders to seek recovery of the losses incurred due to the permit revocation, which resulted in the termination of the project,” the company said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: TC Energy files legacy NAFTA claim; seeks $15B in damages after Keystone XL cancellation

Officials at the U.S. State Department and the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai did not immediately respond to media requests on Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Oil tagPipelines tagoilsands tagAlberta oilsands tagKeystone XL tagKeystone XL pipeline tagTC Energy tagAlberta Pipelines tagKXL tagKeystone XL expansion tagTC Energy Keystone XL tagKeystone XL expansion project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers