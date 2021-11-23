COVID-19: MLHU adds 12 cases, says 12-plus 1st-dose vaccination rate at 90%

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though the total case count climbed by 13 likely due to data cleanup.

The health unit also announced a vaccination milestone as 90.0 per cent of those age 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20.



In total, there have been 14,761 cases, including 126 active cases (an increase of three), 14,383 recoveries (an increase of 10) and 252 deaths.

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 21 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Ten were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

On Monday, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the past four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID admissions have come from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Tuesday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is not currently reporting any active institutional outbreaks.

Additionally, previously-reported outbreaks at Mary Wright School and Notre Dame Catholic School have ended.



The outbreak at Mary Wright School was declared Nov. 17 and listed as over as of Nov. 22. The outbreak at Notre Dame Catholic School was declared Nov. 10 and listed as over Nov. 22.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (one case)

Mary Wright Public School (two cases)

Medway High School (one case)

Notre Dame Catholic School (two cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Rick Hansen Public School (one case)

River Heights School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (one case)

St. Mark Catholic School (one case)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Kidzone Day Care Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 255 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

On the same day that vaccination bookings for children aged five to 11 opened, the health unit announced that the region has reached a major vaccination milestone.



According to the latest vaccination data released Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Since Oct. 12, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 51.89 per cent of all cases (247 of 476) and 58.33 per cent of all hospitalizations (seven of 12).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

Ontario

The province reported 613 cases Tuesday, of which 288 involved unvaccinated individuals.



According to Tuesday’s report, 72 cases were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoe Muskoka, 47 in York Region, 40 in Waterloo Region, and 35 in Peel Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 cases.

Six more deaths were reported Tuesday.

Provincially, the vaccination rate among those eligible stands at 86 per cent fully vaccinated and 89 per cent with at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,196 total cases (32 more cases with one case removed due to data cleanup)

167 active cases (an increase of five)

4,932 resolved cases (an increase of 25)

97 deaths to date (an increase of one)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death involves a man in his 60s from Elgin County. SWPH also reported a death on Monday involving a man in his 80s from Elgin County.

Of the 167 active cases in the region, 86 were in Elgin County (including 34 in Aylmer, 24 in St. Thomas and 22 in Bayham) and 81 were in Oxford County (including 36 in Woodstock and 27 in Tillsonburg).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in the ICU as of Tuesday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence involving eight resident cases and one staff case.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

As of Nov. 21, 84.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,497 total cases (an increase of three)

33 active cases (a decrease of 11)

2,395 recoveries (an increase of 14)

69 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 33 active cases, seven are in North Perth and six are in South Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and zero active cases involving health-care workers, as of Tuesday.

HPPH reported an outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases.

There is also one ongoing outbreak involving an unidentified workplace.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 12, up from 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,323 total cases (unchanged)

34 active cases (a decrease of six)

4,214 resolved cases (an increase of five)

75 deaths (an increase of one)

A spokesperson told Global News the death involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital Nov. 20.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Tuesday.

LPH is reporting two active outbreaks:

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

A workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 7 was 2.2 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

