COVID-19: N.S. reports 29 new cases, another staff at long-term care home tests positive

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 21 cases in Central Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and two cases in Western Zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia, said the province in a release.

Another staff member at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, has tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died.

“Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province said.

On Monday, seven schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 184 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 18 people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,924 tests the day before.

Since August 1, there have been 2,204 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. There are 2,007 resolved cases.

