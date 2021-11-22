Manitoba RCMP convince shotgun-toting man to leave house peacefully

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP negotiator was able to convince an armed suspect to leave an RM of Kelsey home in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

Other adults and children were inside the home, where the man was allegedly armed with a firearm, when officers from The Pas and Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a report of an assault around 2:05 a.m.

Police said they contained the area and found a victim, a 21-year-old woman, who had suffered minor injuries. She was treated by emergency personnel on-scene.

After several hours, a negotiator was able to contact the suspect, 44, and encourage him to leave the home peacefully. He was arrested without incident, and none of the people inside were physically hurt.

Police seized a shotgun and ammunition from the home, and the suspect is now facing charges of assault, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon when unauthorized, unsafe storage, four failure to comply charges, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and careless storage of ammunition.

He was taken into custody.

