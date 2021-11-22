COVID-19: Visitors to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay required to show proof of full vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will require visitors to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the facility, beginning Thursday, Nov. 25.

The hospital announced Monday that the policy aligns with other hospitals in Ontario.

The policy does not apply to patients.

Visitors will be required to provide proof of full vaccination of Health Canada-approved vaccines (two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/COVIShield or one dose of Janssen/Johnson and Johnson) and government-issued identification.

Two weeks must have passed since the second vaccine dose was administered for a visitor to be permitted entry.

Exemptions will only be permitted if a visitor is support a patient under one of the following exceptions:

Story continues below advertisement

Those visiting patients at the end-of-life (within weeks).

A birthing partner or doula of a patient giving birth at the hospital.

Patients who require a support person in the emergency department.

Parents of children under the age of 18.

Children under age 12.

Patients receiving a life-altering diagnosis.

Patients who require a support person to safely attend an appointment. That includes physical, cognitive and developmental disability, and challenges with communication or mobility.

A mental health crisis.

“Ensuring a safe and healthy environment for everyone who works at and receives care at our hospital is our highest priority,” said Anne Overhoff, the hospital’s vice-president clinical and chief nursing executive. “Immunization against COVID-19 helps decrease transmission of the virus to vulnerable populations.”

“We feel our policy strikes the appropriate balance between limiting potential transmission and maintaining visitation that is required in the delivery of exceptional care.”

All visitors granted entry must pass screening, practice hand hygiene, wear a mask at all times, and refrain from eating or drinking while in the hospital or on hospital property.