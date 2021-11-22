Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada hopes to keep COVID-19 vaccine wastage under 5%, PHAC says

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Approximately 10% of COVID-19 vaccines wasted or expired: Alberta Health' Approximately 10% of COVID-19 vaccines wasted or expired: Alberta Health
WATCH: Approximately 10% of COVID-19 vaccines wasted or expired in Alberta

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it hopes to keep the number of wasted doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada under five per cent.

That would amount to 3.7 million of the 73.7 million vaccines that have been distributed to provinces and territories, used by the federal government or held in the central vaccine inventory as of Nov. 18.

The federal, provincial and territorial governments aim to keep vaccine wastage as low as possible.

Read more: 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines for kids lands in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada would not release the total number of wasted doses to date, but a Canadian Press survey of provincial governments shows an average of about 2.6 per cent of distributed doses in responding jurisdictions have been discarded.

Story continues below advertisement

The government warns that as demand for COVID-19 vaccines slows down, there could be more wastage because new vials may have to be opened without every dose making it into someone’s arm.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste' Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste
Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste – Aug 2, 2021

The government says it works with provinces and territories to make sure procurement of new vaccines align with their needs and helps facilitate the transfer of doses between provinces to minimize waste.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagcovid vaccine tagPublic Health Agency of Canada tagCOVAX tagcanada covid vaccine tagVaccine sharing tagcovid vaccine sharing tagcovid vaccine waste tagcovid vaccines expired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers