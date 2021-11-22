SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 692 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths with hospitalizations on the rise

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Quebecers 70 and over can access COVID-19 booster shot' Quebecers 70 and over can access COVID-19 booster shot
Quebec is recommending those aged 70 and over, or those having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, get a third dose booster shot of a mRNA vaccine. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, health officials aren't recommending a third dose for all adults even though Health Canada has given the green light to the Pfizer booster. – Nov 9, 2021

Quebec added 692 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Monday as the health crisis continues.

To date, Quebec has tallied 439,763 infections.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 398 are among people who are unvaccinated or less than two weeks removed from a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Quebec zoo hoping to vaccinate wild animals against COVID-19 over coming weeks

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by five over the last day, with 13 new patients admitted and eight discharged, for a total of 204. Of those, 46 were in the ICU.

The latest data provided by the health ministry shows that people who are unvaccinated are 16.7 times more at risk of being hospitalized due to the virus than those who are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Quebec reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Quebec is expected to announce details of its immunization plan for children between the ages of five and 11 later this week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé has said the goal is to have one dose administered before Christmas in that age group.

So far, 13.4 million doses have been administered in Quebec including 3,582 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll attributable to the virus now stands at 11,560.

