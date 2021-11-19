Menu

November 19 2021 5:48pm
02:05

Quebec says it isn’t ready to announce vaccination roll-out plan for youth aged 5-11

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for children who are aged 5 to 11 years old and first doses are expected to arrive as early as Sunday. The health minister says the province needs a few more days before announcing Quebec’s concrete plan for vaccinating the youngest eligible age group against COVID-19.
But as Olivia O’Malley reports, he did give some hints of what the province’s rollout might look like.

