Quebec says it isn’t ready to announce vaccination roll-out plan for youth aged 5-11
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for children who are aged 5 to 11 years old and first doses are expected to arrive as early as Sunday. The health minister says the province needs a few more days before announcing Quebec’s concrete plan for vaccinating the youngest eligible age group against COVID-19.
But as Olivia O’Malley reports, he did give some hints of what the province’s rollout might look like.