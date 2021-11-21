SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2021 12:29 pm
The seven-day average of daily cases currently stands at 676. View image in full screen
The seven-day average of daily cases currently stands at 676. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 707 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three more deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by two from the day before to 199, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by four to 41.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily cases currently stands at 676.

Authorities say 5,933 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours; 2,393 of which are first doses.

Of the new cases, 396 involved people who were either unvaccinated or who had received a first dose within the past two weeks.

The province’s public health institute says about 91 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent are considered fully immunized with two shots.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagVaccine tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers