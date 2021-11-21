Quebec reports 707 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 707 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three more deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by two from the day before to 199, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by four to 41.

The seven-day average of daily cases currently stands at 676.

Authorities say 5,933 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours; 2,393 of which are first doses.

Of the new cases, 396 involved people who were either unvaccinated or who had received a first dose within the past two weeks.

The province’s public health institute says about 91 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent are considered fully immunized with two shots.