Crime

Pair arrested after ‘staged’ car crash in Cambridge nets thousands: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:16 am
Waterloo Regional Police say men from Kitchener and Cambridge were arrested earlier this month in connection to a staged crash investigation. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say men from Kitchener and Cambridge were arrested earlier this month in connection to a staged crash investigation. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say men from Kitchener and Cambridge were arrested earlier this month in connection with a staged crash investigation.

Police say the collision was reported on Blenheim Road in Cambridge on June 18.

Read more: Waterloo police officer facing drunk driving charges after collision in Toronto

They say the suspects called police to report the head-on collision while also submitting claims for damaged vehicles and benefits.

Police officers teamed with the insurance companies involved to determine that the crash was staged.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate after teen assaulted in Elmira

The insurance companies were allegedly bilked of more than $49,000 as a result of the staged crash.

Story continues below advertisement

A 55-year-old Cambridge man and a 39-year-old Kitchener man are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

