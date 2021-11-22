Pair arrested after ‘staged’ car crash in Cambridge nets thousands: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say men from Kitchener and Cambridge were arrested earlier this month in connection with a staged crash investigation.

Police say the collision was reported on Blenheim Road in Cambridge on June 18.

They say the suspects called police to report the head-on collision while also submitting claims for damaged vehicles and benefits.

Police officers teamed with the insurance companies involved to determine that the crash was staged.

The insurance companies were allegedly bilked of more than $49,000 as a result of the staged crash.

A 55-year-old Cambridge man and a 39-year-old Kitchener man are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.