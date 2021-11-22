Rural Crime Watch Association launches in Saskatchewan

An initiative to prevent and reduce crime was launched by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
On November 22, 2021, the Saskatchewan Rural Crime Watch Association officially launched in the province. Members of this initiative include SARM, SUMA, Rural Crime Watch members, the RCMP and the Ministry of Corrections and Policing to prevent and reduce criminal behaviour.
Orb said crime watch groups have been proven successful in reducing theft of equipment and grain, vandalism, break and entering. The role of members in the crime watch groups consist of observing, recording and immediately reporting any suspicious and unusual activity to their local RCMP detachment, or 911 for emergencies.
Currently, there are 22 rural municipalities who have joined the initiative, but the association is urging others to join the Saskatchewan Rural Crime Watch Association to make it safe for everyone.
Hayward, who is also mayor of Naicam, says today’s launch is only the beginning. He adds SUMA is looking forward to building the association — adding president, vice-president roles for the crime watch organization.
“We’re really happy to partner with SARM, I think it’s a great initiative that our two organizations can really do well on,” said Hayward.
