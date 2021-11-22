Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hamilton’s west Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Hamilton’s west Mountain Sunday night.

Paramedics say the 22-year-old man was in stable condition when transported to a local trauma centre following the incident at Balfour Drive and Scenic Drive in Upper Chedoke Falls.

The collision closed scenic drive between Denlow and Garth streets just after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.

The roadway reopened just before 4 a.m. following an investigation from collision reconstruction teams, which remains ongoing.

No charges have been laid by police as of Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement