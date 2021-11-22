Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario auditor general to release report of environmental audits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 6:06 am
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a press conference at Queens Park after the release of her 2019 annual report in Toronto on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Lysyk says the province significantly overstated the costs of providing services to asylum seekers coming into Canada from the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a press conference at Queens Park after the release of her 2019 annual report in Toronto on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Lysyk says the province significantly overstated the costs of providing services to asylum seekers coming into Canada from the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.

TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report of environment audits today.

Bonnie Lysyk’s audits are due to be tabled at the Legislature at 10:30 a.m.

In last year’s report, Lysyk found the province might not meet its emissions targets because the government wasn’t prioritizing them.

Read more: Ontario PC government breaking election promise to restore auditor general’s ad oversight power

The office of the auditor general is an independent office that conducts value-for-money and financial audits of the provincial government.

Lysyk is also due to answer questions about her findings today, alongside her new assistant auditor general and commissioner of the environment.

Tyler Schulz was appointed to the role last month.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagEnvironment tagauditor general tagEmissions tagOntario Auditor General tagOntario environment tagenvironment audit report tagontario emissions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers